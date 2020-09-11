https://www.theblaze.com/news/abortion-doctor-medical-license-suspended

Dr. Leah Torres, an Alabama abortion doctor famous for making inflammatory statements on social media, had her medical license suspended by the Alabama Board of Medical Examiners late last month.

According to AL.com, Torres, who had been serving as medical director of West Alabama Women’s Center in Tuscaloosa on a temporary license, was denied certification for lying on her application.

“The Board denied an application for a certificate of qualification on Aug. 19, and on Aug. 27 temporarily suspended her license to practice medicine ‘until a hearing is held on the allegations against her,'” the report stated. “The letter of notice from the Board of Medical Examiners says that Torres, in her application, gave false answers to several questions including whether her staff privileges had ever been revoked or suspended at any hospital or health care facility.”

The letter of notice also stated that Torres made “public statements related to the practice of medicine which violate the high standards of honesty, diligence, prudence, and ethical integrity demanded from physicians licensed to practice in Alabama.”

The Daily Wire reported that, back in 2018, Torres made national headlines for a since-deleted Twitter post bragging about cutting a fetuses “cord” before they have an “opportunity” to scream.

“So [if] it’s not for the money, is it because you just like infanticide?” one Twitter user asked Torres. “Do you hear their heartbeats when you lay down at night? Do you hear their screams?” The abortionist responded: “No. You know fetuses can’t scream, right? I transect the cord 1st so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx.” “I won’t apologize for performing medicine,” added Torres. “I’m also a ‘uterus ripper outer,’ if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy.”

In response to the suspension, a spokeswoman for the West Alabama Women’s Center, said the board’s decision was “based on misunderstandings.”

“West Alabama Women’s Center is following all state guidelines regarding its operation,” the spokesperson said. “We believe the actions taken regarding Dr. Torres’s licensing application are based on misunderstandings concerning documents she filed with the Board of Medical Examiners and the Medical Licensure Commission. We know Dr. Torres to be an entirely honorable and professional doctor and look forward to the resolution of the issues relating to her application and license.”

AL.com noted that a host of pro-life groups had filed complaints to the board about Torres.

“The abortion industry feels they are not accountable to anyone and you can see it in the way they operate,” said the Rev. Terry Gensemer, director of Charismatic Episcopal Church for Life. “They are used to getting away with things like injuring women or hiring doctors who lie on their medical applications. However, in Alabama, citizens are making certain the state holds these places accountable. Abortion is not welcome here, and we are exposing these clinics: prayerfully, peacefully and legally.”

The report noted that the West Alabama Women’s Center is a major abortion provider in the state. The clinic performed 3,371 abortions in 2018, which is more than half of the total abortions performed statewide that year.

