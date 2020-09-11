https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/abortionist-said-cuts-baby-vocal-chords-abortion-cant-scream-loses-medical-license/

Back in 2018 Dr. Leah Torres wrote on Twitter that she cuts baby vocal chords before her abortions “so they can’t scream.”

Dr. Torres tweeted this out.



But in August Dr. Leah Torres lost her medical license because she allegedly made fraudulent statements on her application.

CBN News reported:

Dr. Leah N. Torres, an Alabama-based abortionist known for her brash and often offensive Twitter exploits, has had her medical license suspended.

Torres is the doctor who sparked intense backlash in 2018, when she gloated via Twitter about cutting the vocal cords of pre-born babies while performing abortions. In the tweet, which she has since deleted, the abortionist wrote: “You know fetuses can’t scream, right?”

“I transect the cord [first] so there’s really no opportunity, if they’re even far enough along to have a larynx,” she continued. “I won’t apologize for performing medicine. I’m also a ‘uterus ripper outer,’ if that’s how you’d like to describe hysterectomy.”

Torres later defended her comment, arguing she doesn’t perform abortions for the financial benefit. She failed, though, to offer her strong moral reasoning in support of abortions.

At the end of August, the abortion provider’s medical license was revoked because she allegedly made fraudulent statements on her application, AL.com reported Thursday.