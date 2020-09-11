http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/LJ4jYWiX4Og/

During an appearance on MSNBC on Friday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, proclaimed the Department of Justice investigation headed by U.S. Attorney John Durham into the origins of allegations of Russia collusion with the 2016 Trump campaign to be an effort from Attorney General William Barr to “persecute” political enemies.

Schiff reacted to the resignation of Nora Dannehy, a federal prosecutor and aide to Durham, as evidence of a “political” investigation.

“This is an investigation that really was brought about at the urging of the president to persecute his political enemies,” he said. “It is Bill Barr’s use of the department as a sword, instead of just as a shield. He’s already used it as a shield to protect people who have lied on behalf of the president, people like Mike Flynn and Roger Stone. Now he’s using it as a cudgel to go after the president’s enemies. But, as Ken Dilanian was outlining, it is extraordinary to imagine prosecutors going to interview intelligence community analysts about their work product. That just isn’t done, and it isn’t done for good reason. Those analysts need to be able to speak truthfully and frankly. And it isn’t really the job of federal prosecutors to be second-guessing their analysis.”

“But the whole point of this investigation is political. It began for a political reason. It will end for a political reason. And the whole push by Barr to get something out, the push by Trump to get this report, interim report, out before the election is so transparently political. So, if, indeed, this is why this career prosecutor retired or resigned from the case, it makes a lot of sense. We are completely reliant right now on good people at the Justice Department, deciding they cannot be a part of this craven effort by Bill Barr. So, I think it’s a positive sign, frankly, that career prosecutors are voting with their feet and saying, I can’t be part of this. I’m going to have to leave the office if I’m giving — being given instructions that violate department policy and violate ethics.”

