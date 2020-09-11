https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gillum-miami-beach-hotel-rehab/2020/09/11/id/986396

Andrew Gillum, who unsuccessfully ran for Florida governor, is revealing details about his wild night in a Miami Beach hotel room.

His comments came during an interview with talk show host Tamron Hall. An excerpt of the interview was shown on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday. The full interview is set to air on Hall’s show on Monday.

Gillum narrowly lost to Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018.

A Democrat, Gillum had been found earlier this year in a Miami Beach hotel room inebriated and with a man suspected of overdosing on crystal meth.

After the incident, a photo circulated of a man passed out on the floor of the room. Gillum now says that was a photo of him.

“When that photo came out, I didn’t recognize the person on the floor,” Gillum told Hall. “That was not anything more than a person being at their most vulnerable state, unconscious, having given no consent, and someone decided to use a moment where I was literally lying in my own vomit.”

In March, he had announced he was withdrawing from the public eye in order to “seek help, guidance, and enter a rehabilitation facility.”

Gillum had said he wanted to focus on “my issues with alcoholism.”

He told Hall: “I would say, the reason why I went to that room is probably no different than how anybody might communicate with someone that they are in a friendship, relationship, whatever, with…”

And Gillum added: “I’m still here by the grace of God. So much of my recovery has been about trying to get over shame.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

