Black Lives Matter demonstrators converged on Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home on Thursday after Democrats shut down a $500 billion coronavirus relief package.

What are the details?

A crowd of protesters bearing signs and wearing T-shirts showed up at McConnell’s Washington, D.C., house shortly after the package failed, demanding money.

“If we don’t get $600 — no peace!” the protesters repeatedly shouted. “I said if we don’t get $600 — no peace! No healthcare — no peace!”

Other demonstrators shouted, “I can’t breathe!” and “Black lives matter!”

One activist with a bullhorn added, “I need that money, and until I get that money, I’m going to be right here on C Street every day until I get it!”

‘We want to narrowly target the needs of the American people’

Following the vote on the most recent stimulus spending, McConnell took to Twitter to express his frustrations, writing, “Every Senate Democrat just voted against hundreds of billions of dollars of COVID-19 relief. They blocked money for schools, testing, vaccines, unemployment insurance, and the Paycheck Protection Program. Their goal is clear: No help for American families before the election.”

McConnell also appeared on Fox News and hit out at Democrats for failing to provide for needy Americans.

“What part of this bill are they opposed to?” he said. “What we tried to do … was to craft a package that underscored the things that we supposedly agree on — kids in school, replenishing the popular small business loan program, which is out of money, more money for hospitals, and covering unemployment insurance for another six months. What’s to not like about that?”

He continued, “What they’re saying is, we won’t pass things that we are even in favor of, unless you give us trillions more. The national debt is already the size of our economy for the first time since World War II. We’re not going to squander funds here. We want to narrowly target the needs of the American people. That’s what this vote is about.”

(H/T:

The Daily Wire)

