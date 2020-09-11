https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/4852778/

A Norwegian parliament member announced Friday he has nominated the governments of the United States, Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for securing a peace deal between the two former Balkan enemies.

Magnus Jacobsson tweeted that he nominated the three governments “for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House.”

“Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace,” he wrote.

President Trump on Wednesday was nominated for the 2021 peace prize by another Norwegian lawmaker, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, for the recent peace agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

Meanwhile, on Friday, President Trump announced a peace agreement has been reached between Bahrain and Israel.

“I am very hopeful that there will be more (peace agreements) to follow,” Trump said from the White House.

The former Serbian province of Kosovo had been negotiating with Serbia since 2011 on normalizing their ties. Serbia fought a war with separatist fighters in Kosovo in 1998-99 that ended after NATO conducted a 78-day airstrike campaign against Serbia.

The Serbia-Kosovo deal signed at the White House last week also calls for Belgrade to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem and for Muslim-majority Kosovo to recognize Israel.

Trump’s envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia talks, Richard Grenell, retweeted Jacobsson’ tweet, writing that Trump was “nominated for a second Nobel Peace Prize for historic Kosovo-Serbia agreement.”

The Gateway Pundit posted a partial list of Trump’s foreign policy accomplishments.

During his tenure President Trump:

Defeated ISIS after President Obama said the Islamic caliphate would be around for a generation;

Met with the pope, leaders of 50 Muslim countries and Israeli and European leaders in his first trip abroad, demanding the Muslim leaders remove radicals from their countries;

Refused sending millions of security assistance to Pakistan due to its harboring of terrorists;

Stopped an Obama last-minute $221 million transfer to the Palestinians and cut aid in half;

Became the first U.S. president and foreign leader to dine in China’s Forbidden City since the founding of modern China;

Challenged North Korean communist dictator Kim Jong Un. Held peace talks and became the first U.S. president to step foot in North Korea;

Took on China and its ambitions for global dominance;

Exposed China’s unchecked industrial-scale espionage apparatus in the West;

Eliminated ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi;

Withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and immediately began re-imposing sanctions that had been lifted or waived;

Eliminated Iranian terror leader Qasam Suleimani;

Imposed strong sanctions on Venezuelan dictator Nicholas Maduro and his inner circle;

Strengthened NATO and held its members accountable for funding;

Took on Russian oil dominance in Europe;

Made U.S. an energy exporter and diminished its reliance on foreign energy;

Moved the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem;

Created a new Cuba policy that enhanced compliance with U.S. law and held the communist regime accountable for political oppression and human rights abuses;

Withdrew U.S. troops from Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan;

Brokered a deal between Taliban and Afghan officials;

Brokered a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates;

Brokered a historic peace deal between Kosovo and Serbia; and

Helped win the U.S. bid for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

