I have a question. Do the PTB (powers that be) not understand that what they are allowing to happen with these displays of anti-Americanism will have the result of what we see here? Or, do they know but don’t care because they are being paid to promote the divisiveness? Sports, Hollywood, the hideous Non-news networks who spew their anti-Trump/American drivel 24/7, are all bought and paid for tools of the “big money”. They are being used to divide and destroy anything traditional Americans have enjoyed and supported with their hard-earned money, for their whole lives. They want the complete annihilation of “the American Way”. The very essence of what makes America great. When will enough be ENOUGH?

