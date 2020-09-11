https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/audience-chants-four-years-vp-mike-pence-wife-leave-stage-9-11-memorial-ceremony-new-york-city-video/

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence spoke on Friday at the annual 9-11 Remembrance Ceremony in New York City.

The couple read a Psalm from the Bible.

When VP Mike Pence was finished, the couple silently left the stage. That’s when the audience started chanting “Four More Years!”

Pence reads the Lord’s Prayer after his wife reads from Ecclesiastes. A small group chants “four more years” as the couple leaves the stage. pic.twitter.com/UmnWexN1ax — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) September 11, 2020

[embedded content]

