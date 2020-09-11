https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/11/bad-orange-man-will-reportedly-announce-normalization-of-diplomatic-relations-between-israel-and-bahrain/

As Twitchy told you, Donald Trump has been nominated for a second Nobel Peace Prize.

Should we expect news of a third to follow in short order?

Israel and Bahrain? Trump’s on a roll.

Whether he actually will remains to be seen. The Nobel Committee doesn’t seem to be a big fan.

The media aren’t fans, either.

To be fair, at least some in the media are interested:

Can’t have peace if Donald Trump is involved!

