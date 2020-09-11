https://hannity.com/media-room/bad-start-fans-boo-players-during-nfls-moment-of-unity-before-opening-night-kick-off/

AMERICA’S GAME? NFL REJECTS Pro-Veteran SUPER BOWL Ad

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.23.18

The National Football League continued to reach new lows on Tuesday; flat-out rejecting a one-page advertisement in the NFL’s official Super Bowl Program that urged all Americans to “Please Stand” during the performance of the national anthem, reports USA Today.

The ad -submitted by pro-veteran’s organization AMVETS- urged all those attending the big game to remain standing as the ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ rings out inside the arena. The material was ultimately rejected by the league for violating the NFL’s commitment to avoiding “political statements” in the program.

“The Super Bowl game program is designed for fans to commemorate and celebrate the game, players, teams and the Super Bowl,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told USA Today.

“It’s never been a place for advertising that could be considered by some as a political statement. The NFL has long supported the military and veterans and will again salute our service members in the Super Bowl with memorable on-field moments that will be televised as part of the game,” he added.

The NFL’s been struggling to come to terms with a disastrous 2017 postseason following months of players “taking a knee” during the performance of the national anthem. President Trump rocketed the issue into the spotlight after he called for a full-fledged boycott of the NFL until league owners demand their athletes remain standing during the ‘Star-Spangled Banner.’