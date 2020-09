https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/bahrain-israel/2020/09/11/id/986465

Gulf Arab state Bahrain is to announce on Friday that it plans to normalize ties with Israel, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Fellow Gulf state the United Arab Emirates last month agreed to normalize ties with Israel under a U.S.-brokered agreement which is scheduled to be signed on Sept. 15.

Israeli media earlier reported Bahrain and Israel would normalize ties.

