Attorney General William Barr unloaded on the media during an interview with Town Hall on Friday, saying that the media’s dishonesty was highly corrosive to the nation and that most in the industry are liars.

“They’re basically a collection of liars. Most of the mainstream media,” Barr said. “They’re a collection of liars and they know exactly what they’re doing. A perfect example of that were the riots. Right on the street it was clear as day what was going on, anyone observing it, reporters observing it, it could not have escaped their attention that this was orchestrated violence by a hardened group of street fighting radicals, and they kept on excluding from their coverage all the video of this and reporting otherwise, and they were doing that for partisan reasons, and they were lying to the American people. It wasn’t until they were caught red-handed after essentially weeks of this lie that they even started feeling less timid.”

“The press has dropped, in my view—and I’m talking about the national mainstream media—has dropped any pretense of professional objectivity and are political actors, highly partisan, who try to shape what they’re reporting to achieve a political purpose and support a political narrative that has nothing to do with the truth. They’re very mendacious about it,” Barr continued. “It’s very destructive to our Republic; it’s very destructive to the Democratic system to have that, especially being so monolithic. It’s contributing to a lot of the intensity and partisanship.”

Barr noted how absurd the media’s narrative was that the leftist riots across the U.S. have been “peaceful protests” when there have been “record numbers of police being injured.”

“I think there are a handful of reporters in the mainstream media that still have journalistic integrity, and there are some, but the overwhelming majority don’t have it anymore,” Barr concluded. “The people who do cover the Department do understand some of the issues. But, on the other hand, some of them have essentially adopted the same methods and ploys as what I refer to more generally as the national media and that is they’re not because, probably somewhat because of their own orientation and but also what their editors say, they’re not really interested so much in what really happened but in pursuing a preformed narrative that suits some kind of ideological agenda. That’s what it’s all become.”

