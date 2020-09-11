https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/beautiful-trump-rally-moment-crowd-chants-we-love-you-we-love-you/

You need to make certain everyone you know is registered to vote.

Only YOU can get into places that others can’t with your friends, neighbors, because they know you. This is not the time to be too shy to save your country. Be brave. Be bold. Go outside your comfort zone.

Here is how you have “that conversation” with your neighbor: “Knock, knock, hi, Neighbor. Just want to let you know that if you need a ride to cast your vote, I’m your guy. Here’s my number/name. And if you need help registering to vote, I can help you with that too.” Come prepared with talking points in case there are any questions. Your neighbors will appreciate the help. Also, go to your local nursing home, offer to give rides/help there too.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

