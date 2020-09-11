https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fire-department-beer-united-93/2020/09/11/id/986554

The Democratic Party’s presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday met with families of the United 93 plane crash victims in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, on the 19th anniversary of the terror attacks, delivering beer to members of the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department.

Biden promised to bring beer during a previous visit.

“I keep my promises!” Biden said.

Flight 93 was overtaken by al-Qaeda terrorists intent on crashing it into either the White House of the U.S. Capitol. Instead, the plane went down in a field in rural Pennsylvania. All 44 people aboard were killed.

The volunteer fire department was among several rescue crews that responded to the crash site.

Biden told reporters at the memorial site that “this is a country that never, never, never, never, never gives up. Ever.”

Biden also attended the annual 9/11 memorial service at Ground Zero in New York City, where more than 2,600 people died on Sept. 11, 2001 after two airliners hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists slammed into the World Trade Center. Both towers collapsed.

Biden in New York praised those who came back to visit the site, telling reporters: “It takes a lot of courage for someone that lost someone to come back today. I know from experience, losing my wife, my daughter, my son, you relive it, the moment as if it’s happening. It’s hard.”

