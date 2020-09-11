https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-trump-iran-nukes/2020/09/11/id/986551

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden claims Iran is closer to obtaining a nuclear weapon with President Donald Trump, blaming the president for tabling a deal with the middle east nation, according to Newsweek.

While talking to the JStreet PAC during a virtual fundraiser on Thursday, Biden said he would attempt to resurrect talks with Iran. He admits, however, that would be hard given four years of acrimony that the United States has had with the country.

Biden said Iran is more likely to obtain a nuclear weapon than when President Barack Obama was in office.

“Iran is closer to a weapon now than we were when we left office in 2017,” Biden said, according to press reports, Newsweek said.

Biden defended the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, calling it the “most intrusive inspection regime in history.”

Since then, Iran has stopped complying with the terms of the JCPOA. The country is increasing its uranium enrichment stockpile and expanding its production capabilities. After the United States assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani in January, Iran said it would not adhere to nuclear restrictions.

In 2018, Trump ditched the JCPOA after he said it was too soft on Iran. The president accused Iran of secretly operating a nuclear enrichment program outside of the JCPOA, according to Israeli intelligence.

Iran has denied the allegations and inspectors have confirmed the country complied with the JCPOA before Trump withdrew.

Biden said on Thursday the United States would reenter the JCPOA if Iran “returns to compliance.” He added, “I promise you it will be a significant initiative of mine to get back into the deal.”

