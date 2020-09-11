https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-michigan-obama-voters-who-supported-trump-in-2016-did-so-because-of-race/
BIDEN on ????: ‘Most Appropriate Way, To Be Tough on Crime.. People in Fact, First of All… Here’s a Question!’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.02.20
Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from the bunker this week; launching a bizarre rant about crime and his previous voting record regarding criminal statutes during his time in the United States Senate.
“Most appropriate way to be t– to be tough on crime is to make sure that people in fact know what the facts are, first of all, have to make sure that, you know, here’s a big question. The arguments about the crime bill that have been made are not, are simply not accurate,” blundered Biden.
Watch Biden’s strange rant above.
BIDEN on ???: We’re Sending ‘Group of Lawyers’ to ‘Every Voter Registration Physician in the State’
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.21.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign Monday during an interview with MSNBC; bizarrely suggesting his team was sending “lawyers” to “every voter registration physician.”
“The only thing we can do about it is be prepared… We have a whole group of lawyers going out to… uh… every polling… every voter registration physician in the states… The Secretaries of State,” bumbled Biden.
Watch Biden’s comments above.