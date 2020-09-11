https://hannity.com/media-room/biden-michigan-obama-voters-who-supported-trump-in-2016-did-so-because-of-race/

BIDEN on ????: ‘Most Appropriate Way, To Be Tough on Crime.. People in Fact, First of All… Here’s a Question!’

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.02.20

Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign from the bunker this week; launching a bizarre rant about crime and his previous voting record regarding criminal statutes during his time in the United States Senate.

“Most appropriate way to be t– to be tough on crime is to make sure that people in fact know what the facts are, first of all, have to make sure that, you know, here’s a big question. The arguments about the crime bill that have been made are not, are simply not accurate,” blundered Biden.

BIDEN: “Most appropriate way to be t– to be tough on crime is to make sure that people in fact know what the facts are, first of all, have to make sure that, you know, here’s a big question. The arguments about the crime bill that have been made are not, are simply not accurate” pic.twitter.com/AoYwFADFrc — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2020

Watch Biden’s strange rant above.