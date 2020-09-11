https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/515998-biden-pence-cross-paths-at-nyc-9-11-ceremony

Democratic presidential nominee Joe BidenJoe BidenHarris calls it ‘outrageous’ Trump downplayed coronavirus Historian predicts Trump downplaying pandemic will go down as ‘the greatest dereliction of duty’ in presidential history Overnight Defense: Trump announces new US ambassador to Afghanistan | Pentagon officially withdraws plan to end ‘Stars and Stripes’ | Biden says Trump doesn’t understand national security, intel officials ‘don’t trust’ him MORE and Vice President Mike Pence Michael (Mike) Richard PencePence set to attend fundraiser hosted by couple who shared QAnon posts Mattis told Coats Trump is ‘dangerous,’ ‘unfit’: Woodward book OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump extends Florida offshore drilling pause, expands it to Georgia, South Carolina | Democrats probe Park Service involvement in GOP convention | Sanders attacks ‘corporate welfare’ to coal industry included in relief package MORE exchanged pleasantries on Friday in a rare face-to-face meeting when both men attended a ceremony to honor the lives lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

The two arrived in Manhattan at the World Trade Center memorial site and greeted one another with an elbow bump. The two briefly spoke ahead of the service.

Biden and Pence stood alongside their wives. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg Michael BloombergTV ads favored Biden 2-1 in past month Press: Trump gives military middle finger salute The Hill’s 12:30 Report: Postmaster General attempts to calm mail-in voting fears MORE, who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic nomination, stood between the two couples. Sens. Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerDemocrats push resolution to battle climate change, sluggish economy and racial injustice Treasury Dept. sanctions Russian, Ukrainian individuals for election interference North Carolina attorney general says DeJoy allegations merit investigation MORE (D-N.Y.) and Kirsten Gillibrand Kirsten GillibrandIn the next relief package Congress must fund universal COVID testing Expanding our health force can save lives and create jobs simultaneously Sanders offers bill to tax billionaires’ wealth gains during pandemic MORE (D-N.Y.), as well as Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoNJ governor designates Juneteenth as state holiday CDC report: dining out increases risk of contracting coronavirus more than other activities The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by National Industries for the Blind – Woodward book revelations rock Washington MORE (D) were also in attendance and looked on as Biden and Pence exchanged hellos.

Joe Biden and Mike Pence are both at Ground Zero. Biden tapped Pence’s shoulder and said hi pic.twitter.com/1vZScVHRks — Emma Kinery (@EmmaKinery) September 11, 2020

Pence went on to speak at a Tunnel to Towers Foundation event. He recognized those who lost their lives on 9/11 and their loved ones and read a Bible verse. When Pence finished speaking, a few in the crowd shouted “four more years” and applauded.

Biden is scheduled to visit the Flight 93 memorial in Pennsylvania later Friday. He will not cross paths with President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: I feel ‘deep down fury’ that Trump downplayed pandemic NYT reporter removed from Trump rally in Michigan Trump says he didn’t share classified information following Woodward book MORE, who visited the Shanksville memorial on Friday morning.

The greeting between Biden and Pence marked a rare show of respect during what has been an increasingly brutal presidential campaign. It also underscored how rare it has been to see the Democratic and GOP tickets cross paths as the coronavirus pandemic has upended the campaign.

Pence has decried Biden as a “Trojan horse” for a radical agenda and warned that law and order and the economy are on the ballot in November. Trump has levied more personal attacks, claiming the former vice president is mentally “shot” and the worst Democratic candidate for president in years.

Biden took heat from other Democrats in early 2019 when he called Pence a “decent guy.” His criticism has otherwise been trained on Trump, whom he has accused of betraying the American people with his response to the pandemic.

