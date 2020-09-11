https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/biden-praises-trump-accidentally-brokering-israel-uae-peace-deal/
(WORLD ISRAEL NEWS) Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden admitted Thursday that President Trump had made a positive achievement with the UAE-Israel peace deal.
In a video appearance to raise funds for the left-wing Jewish organization J-Street, Biden gave a backhanded compliment to his nemesis, saying the normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates that was brokered by the Trump administration was a positive thing for the region.