Following the manufactured crisis of the leaked audio between President Trump and Bob Woodward, Joe Biden’s social media team had to take a swipe. However, the intern that is running the account decided to blast out some truly mockable posts. If you have been sentient for more than a decade, you may laugh out loud:

You deserve a president who tells you the truth. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 9, 2020

We certainly do. The reader must assume that the implication is that Joe Biden is as honest as Abe and will never tell a lie. Once you make that connection, you should collapse into hysterical laughter. The aging septuagenarian has a long history of whoppers. In fact, one cost him the nomination previously.

How many more people have to suffer because of President Trump’s lies? pic.twitter.com/m2spzGCKgd — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2020

One has to wonder how many people have or will have to suffer because of Biden’s lies. Here is a quick list of some of the more egregious examples of Biden’s casual relationship with the truth.

1. Biden’s College Years

During a campaign stop in April of 1987, a member of the audience asked him about his academic record. Here is the press coverage from the time:

Note the final comment after Biden had to concede that the account he gave was not correct. He said his memory had failed him. This event was thirty-three years ago, and shortly before he underwent the first of two brain surgeries for a ruptured aneurysm.

2. Biden’s Plagiarism Problem

Biden was forced to drop out of the 1988 race following accusations of plagiarism. Under scrutiny, he had to admit he had a history of using other people’s work. From The Washington Post:

The collapse had begun 11 days earlier, with news that Biden had lifted phrases and mannerisms from a British Labour Party politician while making closing remarks at a debate. Examples soon surfaced of Biden using material from other politicians without attribution, and he acknowledged he had been accused of plagiarism in law school. To make matters worse, a video emerged of Biden exaggerating his academic record while speaking angrily to a voter in New Hampshire. “I made some mistakes,” Biden, then a U.S. senator, told the press as he announced the end of his candidacy, in a speech that was by turns regretful and defiant. “But now, the exaggerated shadow of those mistakes has begun to obscure the essence of my candidacy and the essence of Joe Biden.”

Notice, it was other people exaggerating his lying and using the work of others that was the problem. Not the fact that he made things up out of whole cloth. Joe Biden dropped out of his last presidential race because he was a liar. But now he’ll be the president who doesn’t lie. M’kay.

In this campaign, his team has lifted a slogan and climate plan directly from the United Nations, and much his latest economic and COVID policies sound eerily like President Trump’s.

3. The Bidens’ Love Story

Joe and his wife, Jill, are fond of telling the story of their romance. However, the information has varied over time. In one, Biden’s brother, Frank, fixes them up after Joe sees Jill’s picture in an ad at the airport. In another, they are fixed up on a blind date, and Joe had no idea who he was meeting until he picked her up.

Jill’s ex-husband tells a very different story. Bill Stevenson alleges he and Jill worked on Biden’s first campaign for the Senate in 1972 before Biden’s wife died in a car crash. He says he considered Biden a friend.

Stevenson owned the Steel Balloon, which hosted high-profile rock bands. He first became suspicious when Jill had the opportunity to meet Bruce Springsteen and declined because she was going to take care of Biden’s young sons, Beau and Hunter, after their mother’s death.

He believes Biden and Jill began an affair at some point after Neilia Biden’s death, which was confirmed to him in October of 1974 when Biden and Jill were allegedly in a fender-bender in Jill’s car. At that point, Stevenson asked Jill to leave, and she did.

Stevenson was listed as one of the top 50 most influential men in the last 50 years in Delaware, along with Biden on a 2012 list. He is an entrepreneur and businessman who recently sold a product to Scotts Miracle-Gro. It doesn’t seem like he’s telling tales for a payday, and the Biden’s have not commented.

4. Biden’s Tragic Loss

Joe Biden’s wife Neilia and one-year-old daughter Naomi were killed in an auto accident after Biden won his Senate seat, but before he was sworn in. This loss in and of itself was tragic. Indeed, a story that needed no embellishment. But Biden can’t resist.

“A tractor-trailer, a guy who allegedly — and I never pursued it — drank his lunch instead of eating his lunch, broadsided my family and killed my wife instantly and killed my daughter instantly and hospitalized my two sons,” Mr. Biden said in 2007. In a 2001 speech at the University of Delaware, he referred to an “errant driver who stopped to drink instead of drive” and “hit my children and my wife and killed them,” according to a 2008 report in NewsBusters, citing a 2001 “Inside Edition” report.

According to the investigator on the case:

Now-retired Delaware Superior Court Judge Jerome O. Herlihy, who oversaw the investigation as chief deputy attorney general, told Politico, “She had a stop sign. The truck driver did not.” In 2008, he told the Post that rumors about alcohol playing a role in the accident were “incorrect.”

The driver’s daughter says Biden called and apologized for these statements. However, one has to wonder why he started making them thirty years after the fact.

5. Where’s Hunter?

While the scandal-ridden son did appear at the DNC, it was mostly to give a brief speech about how great his dad is and give an introduction to a memorial video for his deceased brother Beau. Neither Joe Biden nor his son has been honest about their dealings in Ukraine and China. At least Hunter was honest enough to say a lot of things have come his way because of his last name. The real question is how many things were given in exchange for those opportunities.

The graft of the Biden family is extensive enough that it takes up 44 scrupulously sourced pages in Peter Schweizer’s book Profiles in Corruption. It also takes up countless articles and podcasts from the likes of John Solomon, Sara Carter, Greg Jarrett, and Dan Bongino.

Biden says he didn’t know about his son’s business deals. This assertion is beyond parody given the number of photos and meetings that have been disclosed of Biden with Hunter’s business associates and the documented meetings and communications. The nominee is rarely asked about these issues and typically evades them.

6. Biden’s Mask Is Ripped Off

When Joe Biden was asked about the rash of unusual unmaskings of Trump’s incoming national security advisor, General Michael Flynn, and the investigation that was launched, he initially said he knew nothing about it. Later his name showed up on the declassified list of unmasking requests related to Flynn. Even more damning, according to declassified extemporaneous notes taken by Peter Strozk, Biden was at a critical meeting where the investigation into Flynn was discussed and was the person who suggested Flynn be investigated under the Logan Act.

7. To Frack or Not to Frack?

Biden could not have been more explicit in the primary debates and policy proposals. To reduce carbon emissions and save Gaia, he was going to end new fracking permits and prohibit the practice on federal land. In fact, when he was asked if he was willing to sacrifice thousands of jobs in the oil and gas industry for his green policies, he said yes. Here is a montage of his primary promises.

Because Pennsylvania is a must-win state for him and industries related to fracking are influential there, Biden made a trip and reversed himself. Did he lie to AOC and the radical left, or is he lying to union workers in Pennsylvania? One will cost him enthusiasm; the other will cost him votes.

8. Biden’s Voting Record

Biden was a sponsor of the 1994 crime bill he now runs away from. It is his single biggest legislative accomplishment and one the Obama administration never sought to remedy despite the sentencing disparities it caused. There is so much in this video that Biden has run away from—especially regarding racial oppression and economic disadvantage—that it is wildly funny. Will the real Joe Biden please stand up?

Just yesterday, during an interview with CNN, Joe Biden ran away from his vote on NAFTA.

Here is Joe Biden defending his vote in 2007.

Biden lied on CNN today and claimed he was “against NAFTA” after he voted for it in 1993. But here’s a clip of Biden in *2007* still defending NAFTA, saying it did not “aggrieve” him and that it was not a “problem.” pic.twitter.com/ICIxAsaOHQ — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) September 10, 2020

Nobody Knows Joe

This list is by no means comprehensive. Biden suddenly says he will bolster manufacturing in America while telling Jake Tapper we want China to grow. Yes, he actually said we want our biggest ideological and economic foe to grow. The primary vehicle for China’s growth is American investment. He has also said he will take on some elements of the Sanders/Warren economic demands, like making the U.S. Postal Service capable of making small loans. His team assured the banking industry that this is never going to happen.

The simple truth is that Joe Biden lied about his own life story when there was no reason to. It should make you question the emergence of the “stutter” story this cycle. He has been lying about his record as well as his own stated policies during the campaign. Kamala Harris was no better during the primary. The gall of his campaign to accuse anyone of lying is pretty astonishing. Lying is the reason he failed to become president before. It should prevent him from ascending to the highest office in the land again.

