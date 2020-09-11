https://thehill.com/homenews/media/515990-biden-spokesman-ducks-answering-foxs-baier-on-biden-teleprompter-use

Biden 2020 national press secretary T.J. Ducklo refused to answer Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday as he repeatedly asked whether the former vice president’s campaign is providing the Democratic nominee a teleprompter during question-and-answer sessions with reporters and supporters.

The Biden aide made an appearance on Baier’s “Special Report” and accused the anchor of using “Trump campaign talking points” in asking about whether the campaign uses teleprompters to answer questions during briefings.

“Has Joe BidenJoe BidenHarris calls it ‘outrageous’ Trump downplayed coronavirus Historian predicts Trump downplaying pandemic will go down as ‘the greatest dereliction of duty’ in presidential history Overnight Defense: Trump announces new US ambassador to Afghanistan | Pentagon officially withdraws plan to end ‘Stars and Stripes’ | Biden says Trump doesn’t understand national security, intel officials ‘don’t trust’ him MORE ever used a teleprompter during local interviews or to answer Q & As with supporters?” Baier asked.

“We’re not,” Ducklo began in his reply before shifting to saying Baier was using “Trump campaign talking points.”

“Well, yeah, they’re using it,” Baier replied.

“What it does, Bret, it’s trying to distract the American people,” Ducklo argued.

“They’re using it, they talk about it every day. Can you say yes or no?” Baier pressed.

“They talk about it every day, Bret, because they don’t have a coherent strategy …” Ducklo replied while refusing to answer the question.

“Well you haven’t answered, yes or no,” Baier injected.

“They talk about it every day because they don’t have a coherent argument for why Donald Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: I feel ‘deep down fury’ that Trump downplayed pandemic NYT reporter removed from Trump rally in Michigan Trump says he didn’t share classified information following Woodward book MORE deserves reelection, deserves four more years,” Ducklo repeated. “We know that he lied to the American people and has not shown leadership and they’re desperate they can to throw anything against the wall for that fact.”

“I understand, but you can’t answer the question,” Baier noted.

“I am not going to allow the Trump campaign to funnel their questions through Fox News and get me to respond to that,” Ducklo said of the questioning.

The anchor’s question may have been prompted by an interview excerpt earlier this week showing Biden being virtually interviewed. At one point, Biden is asked a question but says “move it up here” to someone off camera before responding.

“Move it up here” I think Joe is having a little trouble reading the teleprompter pic.twitter.com/Tk8f8CFqSX — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) September 7, 2020

Biden will take part in a live CNN Town Hall next week from his hometown of Scranton, Pa.

