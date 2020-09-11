https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/biden-reporters-en-route-ground-zero-not-going-make-news-today-not-going-holding-press-conferences-video/

Joe Biden told reporters on Friday that he will only be talking about 9/11 and he won’t be holding any press conferences.

The 77-year-old left his basement bunker on Friday and traveled to New York on the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks against the US.

“I’m not going to make any news today. I’m not going to talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down. It’s a solemn day. That’s how we’re going to keep it, OK? You can determine whether I make news but I’m not going to be holding any press conferences.” Biden said to a gaggle of reporters.

And the sycophantic reporters fell in line like obedient sheep.

In other words, it’s just another day for Biden’s camp. No questions and no press conferences.

Biden: “I’m not going to make any news today. I’m not going to talk about anything other than 9/11. We took all our advertising down. It’s a solemn day. That’s how we’re going to keep it, OK? You can determine whether I make news but I’m not going to be holding any press confs.” pic.twitter.com/svpTXi6O3J — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 11, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and NY Gov. Andrew “Killer” Cuomo greeted and walked with Biden at Ground Zero.

Schumer and Cuomo greeted and walked and talked with Biden at Ground Zero. pic.twitter.com/1Obe3nkH0s — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) September 11, 2020

No one was social distancing.

Schumer actually tried to shake Biden’s hand after he exited his vehicle, but then remembered he was in public and pulled back his hand.

EARLIER: Joe Biden arrives at the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Commemoration Ceremony in New York City. pic.twitter.com/5Dvh0TFFnh — The Hill (@thehill) September 11, 2020

