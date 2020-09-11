https://www.theblaze.com/news/black-sportswriter-white-liberals-bigots

Sportswriter Jason Whitlock — not one to shy away from views that run counter to his left-wing colleagues — spoke to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson earlier this week about the controversy over now-former George Washington University professor Jessica Krug, who is white but made an entire career out of pretending to be black.

Whitlock didn’t hold back in his reaction to it all:

There is a business built around racial grievance. And that business is booming at such a level that white people are like, “Hey, I’m gonna adopt a whole new identity so I can benefit from being Baby Al Sharpton, Baby Jesse Jackson,” and in academia, this has been embraced, and [Krug] has been able to pull off this scam. But it’s not just her; this isn’t just an anecdote. We’ve had it with Rachel Dolezal; we’ve had it with the Shaun King guy on Twitter who is white, who has pretended to be black, who has lied and said that, “Oh, my mother slept with a black man, and she didn’t tell anybody about it.” All of these people moving into the race-bait industry and business, and it must be very profitable and lucrative because everybody wants to be “down with the cause, and y’all know that Jessica Krug is keepin’ it real, you know, yo?”

Carlson, noting his disgust with a “patronizing” Krug seen earlier in the clip speaking like she’s “illiterate,” pointed out that such a persona isn’t exactly a positive reflection of how leftists like her view the black community. Whitlock agreed — and proceeded to eviscerate the growing mob of white leftists who proudly fancy themselves as pro black and anti-racist:

I keep trying to explain it over and over and over again, and people think I’m crazy. The branding has been so strong that if you put on this label of being a liberal, there’s virtually nothing you can do negative against black people that will be seen as negative. White liberals — I’m sorry — they’re the actual bigots. And I know that that’s gonna blow a lot of people’s minds, but liberalism to me is now the new KKK hood. Bigots used to hide under hoods; now they hide under the label of being a liberal and a progressive — and that allows you to be as bigoted as you wanna be. If you wanna call yourself an antifascist and support Black Lives Matter as a white person, that means you can go out into the streets, tear down neighborhoods, harass people, say all kinds of disrespectful stuff to white and black people, and it’s all good because allegedly you’re fighting racism. Allegedly you’re on the side of black people. And actually, if you evaluate their actions and their mindset, they actually can’t stand black people, have no respect for black people, think very little of black people, and certainly aren’t working toward our benefit. The world is just upside down. It’s a big lie and a scam and … white people, white liberals are going out on a black person’s credit card and … charging of a bunch of things that we have to pay the bill for. They’re doing it in our name. This is crazy.

Toward the end of the interview, Whitlock added that an accounting of the results of white liberals’ actions “paints them as the true racists.”

