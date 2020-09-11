https://www.dailywire.com/news/blm-activists-show-up-screaming-at-mcconnells-home-after-democrats-block-coronavirus-funds

Black Lives Matter protesters showed up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s home on Thursday night demanding money from coronavirus relief funds after Democrats killed a $500 billion coronavirus relief package.

“If we don’t get $600! [Crowd: No peace!] I said if we don’t get $600! [No peace!],” one of the activists with a bullhorn screamed. ” I said if we don’t get $600! [No peace!] I said if we don’t get $600! [No peace!]”

“No $600! [Crowd: No peace!] No $600! [No peace!] No $600! [No peace!] No $600! [No peace!],” the activist continued to scream. “No healthcare! [No peace!] No healthcare! [No peace!] No healthcare! [No peace!] No healthcare! [No peace!]”

Protesters outside of Mitch McConnell’s house pic.twitter.com/KhtxBwgZ5U — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 11, 2020

“I can’t breathe!” the activist screamed. ” I can’t breathe! Black Lives Matter! Black Lives Matter! Black Lives Matter! Black Lives Matter! Black Lives Matter!”

“I need that money, and until I get that money, I’m going to be right here on C Street everyday until I get it,” the man continued. “No justice! [Crowd: No peace!] No justice! [No peace!] No healthcare! [No peace!] No healthcare! [No peace!]”

Protesters outside of Mitch McConnell’s house demanding their $600.00 pic.twitter.com/CTJD1cwnBr — special agent viti (@selfdeclaredref) September 11, 2020

Other footage from the incident showed the leftist activists demanding to know where their money was.

Looks like Sen. Mitch McConnell has some guests over for dinner cc @unemployaction pic.twitter.com/SxyQYoHGSP — The Hill is Home (@theHillisHome) September 10, 2020

Far-left activists have showed up to harass McConnell at his home in Kentucky before, which Twitter attempted to censor. The Daily Wire reported on August 7, 2019:

On Monday night, dozens of left-wing activists converged on the Louisville home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to protest for gun control. Video of one of the protesters, Black Lives Matter activist Chanelle Helm, calling for violence against McConnell — initially posted on Facebook and then tweeted out by congressional staffer Ben Goldey — quickly went viral, retweeted by the McConnell re-election campaign and Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra. By Tuesday, Twitter had locked all three accounts until they pulled their posts featuring the video. In the since-pulled video, which was first live-streamed on Facebook, one of the protesters says about McConnell’s recent shoulder injury that maybe someone is using a “voodoo doll” against the senator. Helm responds, “Just stab the motherf***er in the heart, please.” She went on to say she hopes he suffers “one of those heart attacks where they can’t breath, and they’re holding their chest and they fall backwards.” Instead of nursing a “broken arm” after his fall, she said, “he should have broken his raggedy, wrinkled-ass neck.”

McConnell has repeatedly ripped Democrats for playing games with the coronavirus spending while American families and businesses have suffered.

On Thursday afternoon, McConnell appeared on Fox News where he addressed Democrats’ latest decision to kill stimulus spending to help Americans, which he said was part of their goal of providing “no help for American families before the election.”

“What part of this bill are they opposed to?” McConnell asked. “What we tried to do, Dana, was to craft a package that underscored the things that we supposedly agree on — kids in school, replenishing the popular small business loan program, which is out of money, more money for hospitals and covering unemployment insurance for another six months. What’s to not like about that?”

“What they’re saying is, we won’t pass things that we are even in favor of, unless you give us trillions more. The national debt is already the size of our economy for the first time since World War II,” McConnell continued. “We’re not going to squander funds here. We want to narrowly target the needs of the American people. That’s what this vote is about.”

