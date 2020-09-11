https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-anti-trump-judge-weissmann-ally-john-gleeson-files-reply-brief-judge-sullivans-outlandish-persecution-general-michael-flynn/

Amicus Judge John Gleeson filed his brief reply today in the ongoing deep state persecution of General Michael Flynn.

Federal charges were dropped against General Michael Flynn on May 5, 2020 after internal memos were released raising serious questions about the nature of the investigation that led to Flynn’s late 2017 guilty plea of lying to the FBI. This came after the DOJ found that the interview of General Flynn in the White Hous was conducted without any legitimage investigative basis.

It was over four months ago now that ALL charges were dropped against General Flynn.

But Clinton-appointed Judge Emmet Sullivan made a dirty, political move to delay justice for General Mike Flynn. This far left DC judge refused to drop the case after all charges were dropped about General Flynn.

This is unheard of and proves the rule of law is broken in the country today.

Judge Sullivan extended the case by soliciting amicus briefs to allow for public comment on Flynn’s criminal case.

Judge Sullivan also appointed retired Clinton appointee judge John Gleeson to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn!

This move by Judge Sullivan came after the US Supreme Court ruled just one week earlier that rogue judges CANNOT do what Judge Sullivan just did!

The Supreme Court ruled 9-0 to prevent judges like Emmet Sullivan from becoming tyrants on the bench.

On Friday Judge Gleeson released his amicus brief. He believes charges were dropped against Flynn due to politics.

In fact, the exact opposite took place and Judge Gleeson is part of it!

Gleeson is also an ally of corrupt and unscrupulous Andrew Weissmann.

Gleeson (a Weissmann ally) conspiracy theories: The “only coherent explanation” for the DOJ dismissal of charges is that the DOJ submitted to pressure from President Trump. In a way, this isn’t only about Flynn – it’s a broader battle against AG Barr and the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/Eb9muos5wH — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 11, 2020

Gleeson was assisted in his argument today by David O’Neil the lawyer for Sally Yates.

Gleeson was assisted in this Brief by David O’Neil (same firm) O’Neil is the lawyer for Sally Yates. Yates is a material witness to FBI/DOJ misconduct as to Flynn (and the Carter Page FISAs). These briefs thus serve the interests of the firm’s client. Good job Sullivan 🤡 pic.twitter.com/FLEqmXsaRm — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) September 11, 2020

This is such a travesty of justice!

When will a higher court step in and end this abuse of power?

Here is a copy of the full document.

Gleeson by Techno Fog

