First the US Government came for Roger Stone under the guise of the Mueller gang, now BLM and Antifa are after him.

Roger Stone is scheduled to attend two events tomorrow in Nevada. The events are available on Eventbrite:

Antifa and BLM are leaving threats and demanding that the Roger Stone events scheduled for tomorrow be cancelled.

Unfortunately, and not surprisingly, Antifa and BLM are reportedly contacting Nevada City Council Woman and Republican National Committeewoman Michelle Fiori and the Ahern hotel and demanding they not hold their events tomorrow in Nevada.

Dan Ahern, the owner of the hotel, and Roger Stone have agreed NOT to cancel the events based on these threats.

