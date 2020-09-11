https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-george-floyd-hearing-judge-discusses-dismissal-requests-trial-venue-more

On Friday morning, former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin had his first in-person appearance at a hearing for the case of George Floyd, a black man who died in May during an attempted arrest in Minneapolis.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, and the three other officers with him during the attempted arrest have also been charged.

According to reporting from journalist and WCCO-TV anchor Esme Murphy, Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said during the hearing that defendants’ dismissal requests would not be on the table during this hearing, but noted that the legal teams should not “read anything into that,” suggesting dismissal of charges are still possible.

The judge will NOT be looking at motions to dismiss the case against the officers charged in George Floyd’s death today: https://t.co/FXVyOfCOZT — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) September 11, 2020

“Judge in George Floyd case says he will not consider probable cause motions today which means he won’t be deciding motions to dismiss these cases but the Judge also said ‘don’t read anything into that,’” reported Murphy via Twitter.

Judge in GeorgeFloyd case says he will not consider probable cause motions today which means he won’t be deciding motions to dismiss these cases but the Judge also said “don’t read anything into that” “@wcco will update — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) September 11, 2020

The defense has urged the judge for a trial venue change, but the judge said Friday that there needs to at least be an attempt to assemble a jury before a venue change is considered:

None of the ex-officers involved in #GeorgeFloyd‘s death want their trials in Minneapolis citing too much pre-trial publicity@esmemurphy (currently inside the hearing) says the judge thinks there should be an attempt to find a jury before a change of venue is considered https://t.co/hva3t7AwCv — Erin Hassanzadeh WCCO (@erinreportsTV) September 11, 2020

“Defense attorney Paule says ‘I have never had a case [where] the prosecution announces on TV my client is guilty’ – we have a jury that has been told ‘my client is guilty’ as he argues for change of venue #GeorgeFloyd,” Murphy reported.

Defense attorney Paule says “I have never had a case were the prosecution announces on TV my client is guilty” – we have a jury that has been told “my client is guilty” as he argues for change of venue #GeorgeFloyd — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) September 11, 2020

"There is not a county or state in this country that has not had publicity in the George Floyd case," the judge reportedly said. "Defense Attorney Paule fires back 'we have had cities ablaze because of these cases' saying jurors in [Minneapolis] will feel pressure to find former officers guilty," reported Murphy, adding: "Judge is arguing that there should be an attempt to first find a jury in Hennepin County before considering a change of venue [George Floyd] case." Judge: "there is not a county or state in this country that has not had publicity in the George Floyd case " Defense Attorney Paule fires back "we have had cities ablaze because of these cases" saying jurors in Mpls will feel pressure to find former officers guilty #GeorgeFloyd — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) September 11, 2020 Judge is arguing that there should be an attempt to first find a jury in Hennepin County before considering a change of venue #GeorgeFloyd case — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) September 11, 2020 Murphy also reported that Judge Cahill "says he has gotten barrage of calls from the public, most urging him not to dismiss the case," and "seems to be on the side of keeping jury anonymous." The defense is arguing for an anonymous jury, citing protests at union leader Lt. Bob Kroll's home and a lead prosecutor having to leave his house over threats: Lane Attny: Earl Gray: "I have experienced many many threats" mentions protests at Lt. Bob Kroll's home as he asks for anonymous jury.But now Kueng's attorney is arguing for a publicly named jury – the issue of choosing,protecting jury in this case a major issue. — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) September 11, 2020 Defense Attorney Paule: a lead prosecutor has had to move out of his house because of threats, i dont want to have jury deal with people trying to threaten them" he wants anonymous full sequestration" — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) September 11, 2020 Defense Attorney Eric Nelson says he has received numerous threats – he represents Derek Chauvin who Nelson says "appears to be persona non grata" in this case . Nelson wants anonymous jury says he is "mystified " by the prosecutions objections #GeorgeFloyd — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) September 11, 2020 "Derek Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson says in first week of case he received more than 1000 unsolicited emails most of them threatening," Murphy reported. Derek Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson says in first week of case he received more than 1000 unsolicited emails most of them threatening #georgeFloyd case — esme murphy (@esmemurphy) September 11, 2020 "Current issue being debated w/ some intensity is matter of an 'anonymous jury," journalist Paul Blume said. "Judge & defense attys sharing stories [about] how often they've been threatened & the amount of public scrutiny they've [received]. There is real worry abt safety of a potential jury." Blume added: "Judge reiterated there will be NO DECISION today on dismissing any charges in case. Change of venue motion got lots of time this [morning]. Sounds like Cahill wants to wait on that one, perhaps all way up to trial itself. He indicated he wants to screen a potential local jury pool 1st." Judge reiterated there will be NO DECISION today on dismissing any charges in case. Change of venue motion got lots of time this AM. Sounds like Cahill wants to wait on that one, perhaps all way up to trial itself. He indicated he wants to screen a potential local jury pool 1st. — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) September 11, 2020

