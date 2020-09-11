https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/breaking-must-win-macomb-county-mi-1500-bikers-trump-10000-trump-supporters-honor-first-responders-video/

Michigan patriots rally for Trump hosted a rally this afternoon in Sterling Heights, MI to pay tribute to the victims of 9/11 and to honor our first responders.

100 Percent Fed Up reports – President Trump was in Michigan last night but wasn’t at the event today. His supporters didn’t need a big name to draw them to the event, according to Marian Sheridan of Michigan Trump Republicans, over 10,000 Trump supporters came out to show their support for our President.

Meshawn Maddock of Michigan Trump Republicans shared an awesome video of the event on their Facebook page. Maddock told us she believes there were over 1,500 Bikers for Trump riding through the center of the rally.

The video below shows the massive group of Bikers for Trump as they pull away information with Trump flags, American flags, Women For Trump flags, and “Thin Blue Line” flags to show their support for our President and for our law enforcement.

Trump won Macomb County, MI in 2016. It was the first time since Ronald Reagan that the formerly blue county went for a Republican President. Macomb County is a must-win county for the 2020 race. Based on the size of this massive crowd, Trump has already won them over.

Watch Bikers for Trump drive through the middle of the massive Trump rally honoring our first responders on the anniversary of 9/11 in Macomb County, MI.

[embedded content]

Rob Cortis, owner of the Trump Unity Bridge took part in the festivities. Rob has traveled to over 48 states in America, but his heart is in his home state of Michigan.

Rob Cortis shared his video of the entire event on Facebook:

Freedom RALLY FOR TRUMP 2020 !!!TRUMP UNITY BRIDGE !!!TIL 6PM !! Posted by Rob Cortis on Friday, September 11, 2020

