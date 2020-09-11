https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bubba-wallace-quits-richard-petty-racing-team/

I had been going to Yahoo since 1997 mainly so that I could combat the morons posting fake information on there. However, not sure if anyone noticed, but Yahoo, after all these years, removed their comment section on every news article. We all know that the comments were not fitting their communist narrative. Therefor, I believe we should not patron Yahoo news articles to send a message.

Anyone have thoughts on this anti American censorship?

For the record, I have NEVER created accounts on any other social media sites, except for Parlor, in which I posted one thing, then have abandoned that ever since.

I ONLY post on CFP now.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

