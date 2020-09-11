https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-cameron-bure-is-not-sorry-after-social-media-followers-decry-pda-photo-with-husband

Candace Cameron Bure has been married to her husband Valeri for over 20 years. On Thursday, she sparked outrage among some Christians on social media after she posted a goofy photo of her smiling as her husband cupped her breast.

According to Fox News, some of the actresses’ social media followers believed the photo was an inappropriate moment of PDA (Public Display of Affection) and unbecoming of a Christian woman.

“Candace Cameron Bure defends PDA photo with husband: ‘He can touch me all day long’ Yes So Called ‘Christian’ in the privacy of your home your husband can touch you all day long! BUT IF YOU’RE POSTING PUBLIC PICTURES.. NOT REALLY CHRISTIAN,” tweeted James Christian. “Public sexual contact is not Christ Like!”

Public sexual contact is not Christ Like! pic.twitter.com/i3ZfqBHzDZ — James Christian (@JamesCh15007432) September 11, 2020

“There’s a picture of Candace Cameron-Bure’s husband holding onto her breast. People are saying it’s ok because they’re married. I say it’s not,” tweeted another. “It doesn’t represent the Christian community. Being intimate with your spouse is fine but shouldn’t be made public.”

“A good rule of thumb in your pictures posted is would you do that in front of Jesus Christ. That picture of your husband grabbing your breast would never have happened before Jesus Christ,” another user posted. “I know He loves your marriage is strong and sexually active as He created us to be blessed in that way but some things should be in private. Plus men shouldn’t do that in the public especially as a role model for young Brothers and Sisters in Christ Jesus.”

Others came to Candace’s defense, saying that married couples should be freer to express affection in public.

Why would she apologize? World gone crazy. Thoughts my friends? Candace Cameron Bure defends PDA photo with husband: ‘He can touch me all day long’ https://t.co/0TSHqa1d6l via @Yahoo — William deVry (@WilliamdeVry1) September 11, 2020

Good for her!! Once again the Christians show their ignorance of the book they claim to believe in. Candace Cameron Bure defends PDA photo with husband: ‘He can touch me all day long’ https://t.co/eNARIRAlHm via @YahooEnt — Funeral Bill II ♿😷🎸🎵🌿🍷 (@Love_From_Twits) September 11, 2020

In response, Candace Cameron Bure refused to apologize and even doubled-down in a series of videos on her Instagram story.

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she said. “We have so much fun together.”

“He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about,” she continued. “I’m sorry if it offended you — I’m actually not sorry. I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

Last week, Candace Cameron Bure made headlines when she said that she would rather “share Jesus” than return to co-host “The View,” a job she held for about a year in 2016.

“I just don’t publicly want to talk about politics,” Bure said. “Not because I don’t believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That’s really my passion.”

“I don’t want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation. And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge,” she continued.

