The Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) chapter in Chicago has endorsed President Donald Trump for reelection.

The Chicago police union’s board of directors voted on Sept. 2 to endorse Trump’s reelection, reported the Chicago Tribune.

The FOP president of the Chicago chapter, John Catanzara, told the Chicago Tribune of Trump, “I will do whatever I can for him.”

“I hope he makes a somewhat local appearance—that he doesn’t think Illinois is a lost cause and will just kind of mail it in.”

Catanzara told the Tribune that the endorsement largely reflects the views of its membership.

“But there’s definitely people who are not going to be happy about it,” he told the paper. “There are more Democrats, locally speaking, but there’s even some Democrats who would agree that the current president has been very good for employment and law enforcement these days.”

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, has endorsed Trump’s opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, also a Democrat.

Catanzara has called Lightfoot’s leadership a “failure” in a letter to Trump in July.

He told Patch.com on Friday, “(Democrats) have absolutely run this city into the ground, and they will not take blame in any way, shape or form … It’s always somebody else’s fault. It’s the finger-pointing way, it’s the Chicago way.”

“[Trump] has been a stalwart for supporting the men and women of this police department and constantly highlighting the issues within Chicago,” he told the outlet.

The FOP chapter in Delaware, Biden’s hometown, has endorsed Trump.

The Chicago chapter FOP’s vote to endorse Trump comes just days before the national FOP, the largest police union in the United States, announced its endorsement for Trump on Sept. 4. It had endorsed Trump in 2016 and alleged that former Secretary of State and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had snubbed them for not seeking their endorsement.

President Sam A. Cabral said that the union was backing the president’s re-election bid as it believes there is “no other viable alternative for anyone who desires peace and security in their community.”

The Chicago FOP announced on Facebook on Sept. 4, “Such a proud moment this morning. At the National FOP board meeting, EVERY state trustee endorsed Donald J. TRUMP for re-election 45 -0 !!!!!! Now that’s unity. Lodge 7 Chicago couldn’t agree more. President Trump has be the most vocal supporter of law enforcement ever. We owe him our full support.”

Other police unions have also endorsed Trump include the Florida Police Benevolent Association (PBA), the Milwaukee Police Association, the International Union of Police Association, the National Association of Police, the New York Police PBA, and the National Border Patrol Council.

On Thursday, Trump announced that he had received an endorsement from the Police Officers Association of Michigan.

“As president, I will always support the heroes of law enforcement. I was very honored to receive the endorsement of the Police Officers Association of Michigan. … Thank you, fellows,” Trump said. “That’s really nice. I’ll tell you. That’s an honor. I have to be honest. I got it from Florida, Texas, Ohio, North Carolina, South … But Michigan is Michigan. Thank you.”

“I don’t think there’s any law enforcement officer that is against us,” he added.

Trump also shared with supporters in Michigan his promises for law enforcement, saying that the administration will see that more police are hired, increase penalties for assaults on law enforcement, increase federal prosecutors into high-crime communities, and ban sanctuary cities.

Jack Phillips contributed to this report.

