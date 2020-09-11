https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chiefs-fans-boo-nfl-unity-moment-ends-in-disaster/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR BREAKING NEWS HOMEPAGE, UPDATED 18 HOURS PER DAY!

The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans Thursday evening for the NFL’s opening game of the 2020 season, and intended to provide a show of unity by locking arms with their teammates and opponents before the game — but the fake social justice was sniffed out by the fans who rained ‘boos’ upon the players.

Check Out The Reaction — Lefties are extra butthurt

The Chiefs and Texans shared a moment of silence prior to tonight’s game. #ItTakesAllOfUs (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/xT4oa8Gh1d — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 11, 2020

Check Out The Reaction — Lefties are extra butthurt

This youtube blogger gets it 100% correct