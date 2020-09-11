https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/chinese-virologist-says-shell-release-evidence-proving-covid-19-was?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Chinese scientist that reportedly fled her home country out of fear for her safety has said that she intends to release evidence proving that SARS-Cov-2 did not arise in nature but was actually manufactured in the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Virologist Li-Meng Yan claims to have done some of the earliest work on COVID-19 when it first emerged in China last year. She has said she left China in April and that she is currently in hiding in the U.S.

On the British ITV television show “Loose Women” on Friday, Yan said she intends to release evidence showing “why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the only ones who made it.”

“The genome sequence [of the virus] is like a human finger print,” she told the talk show. “And based on this you can identify these things.”

Yan said at the start of the pandemic she attempted to warn her supervisors of the threat the virus posed yet she was ignored.

The scientist on the show declared it “critical” for the world to understand the virus’s origins, claiming: “We can not overcome it, it will be life-threatening for everyone,” though current epidemiological data indicate that the virus likely has a survival rate above 99%.

