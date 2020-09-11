https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/cnns-zucker-faces-wrath-media-critics-audio-call-michael-cohen/

(MEDIAITE) CNN President Jeff Zucker has faced intense criticism after Fox News host Tucker Carlson released audio of a friendly phone call between him and Michael Cohen in March 2016.

The audio featured Zucker offering Cohen debate tips for his client, then-presidential candidate Donald Trump. Zucker also floated a weekly show on CNN to be hosted by Trump, and claimed, “You cannot be elected President of the United States without CNN. FOX and MSNBC are irrelevant — irrelevant — in electing a general election candidate.”

Despite receiving minimal coverage in the news this week, some media critics were scathing in their assessments.

