A humanies professor at Suffolk County Community College in New York has been caught on video telling students to vote against President Trump.

On the second day of class, Janet Gulla went on a tirade, calling Trump a dictator who is “really ruining our country.”

The video was posted Thursday on Twitter by Anthony Salvatore, the father of one of the students, the Gateway Pundit reported.

Salvatore wrote: “This is … not what we are paying to send our kids to school for!!!”

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., weighed in on Twitter: “This is wrong on many levels & gives our teachers a very bad name.”

The video:

🚨@SUNYSuffolk college instructor trying her best DURING CLASS to indoctrinate students to turn against POTUS & remove him from office. This is wrong on many levels & gives our teachers a very bad name. Our classrooms should be a place for free thinking not indoctrination! pic.twitter.com/JbxDH3QPXZ — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) September 11, 2020

A Twitchy blog post noted that many parents “across the country are unhappy with the idea of their children going to school virtually BUT seeing this video of a SUNY Suffolk instructor basically teaching her students how to vote (especially how and why to vote against Trump) is perhaps all too eye-opening of a reason to be glad we’re able to take a look in at what our kids are being taught.”

“Which rights has Trump tried to take away? Literally nothing she said here is real … let’s hope SUNY Suffolk responds and acts accordingly.”

One Twitter user urged parents to “pay attention.”

“I have no doubt we will be seeing more.”

Another wrote: “Keep recording. Every student needs to keep recording.”

