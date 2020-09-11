https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/conservative-actress-criticized-for-photo-of-husband-grabbing-her-boob/

Candace Cameron Bure has addressed the heavy criticism she received after posting what some fans deemed an “inappropriate” photo of herself with husband, Valeri Bure.

The offending image showed Val, 46, resting his hand on the 44-year-old “Fuller House” star’s breast, apparently offending her more conservative supporters who chose to call her out for the snap. Candace eventually deleted the photo from her Instagram page, venting her frustration over being judged for being affectionate with her husband of over two decades. She later re-uploaded the image to her Instagram Stories.

“For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband. We have so much fun together,’ she responded. “He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

