https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Florida-felons-votingrights-court/2020/09/11/id/986516

Florida felons must finish paying any fines and fees they owe before they are eligible to vote, The Hill reports.

A federal appeals court ruled Friday to uphold a Florida law that requires felons to pay any restitution they owe before the state will deem them eligible to vote.

The 10-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a 6-4 ruling to reverse a lower court judge’s decision that awarded Florida felons the right to vote regardless of unpaid legal obligations.

It is estimated that the decision will impact up to 1 million felons in the state.

The case began after an amendment to Florida’s constitution passed in 2018 that restored voting rights to those with felony convictions who had completed “all terms” of their sentences. The state legislature and Supreme Court ruled that “all terms” meant that fines and fees had to be paid.

Florida is a battleground state in the upcoming election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

