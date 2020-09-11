https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/crackpot-dr-fauci-calls-economic-lockdowns-least-end-winter-guy-keep-job/

Mad Dr. Fauci called for Australia-like lockdowns until “at least the end of winter” due to the coronavirus.

America’s top Infectious Disease Doctor Anthony Fauci has been wrong on the coronavirus pandemic — Almost every step of the way!

The Gateway Pundit previously reported a list of 15 errors, contradictory statements and dangerous gaffes by NIAID Director Dr. Tony Fauci.

But still this guy keeps a job.

On Thursday Dr. Anthony Fauci called for Australia-like lockdowns until “at least the end of winter” or until a vaccine.

This is not just wrong and ignorant. This is insane.

Jordan Schachtel reported:

In an appearance Thursday afternoon on a videoconference panel sponsored by Harvard Medical School, Fauci called for further restrictions as part of an attempt to contain the novel coronavirus. Relevant video pic.twitter.com/QuTyR4qiAA — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) September 11, 2020 Fauci claimed, without evidence, that top-down government edicts are wholly responsible for mitigating the potential impact of the virus and subduing its spread. He said that southern states, such as Florida, Texas, and Arizona are seeing new cases as a result of them reopening too early. However, the longtime bureaucrat did not acknowledge that other areas in countries on similar geographic latitudes, such as much of Mexico, are also facing similar epidemics, regardless of government policies enacted to “stop the spread.” He also raised alarm about the status of Europe, claiming the newfound cases are a result of their reopenings, which happened many months ago in most places. Fauci warned that the U.S. Midwest is the next area of the country that is sure to see chaos. He took particular shots at states that remained open, such as South Dakota and Iowa, which did not see any particular spike in cases despite never shutting down.

Read the rest here.

Dr. Fauci’s policies have been disastrous for the country and the world.

It really is remarkable that he is held with such esteem when his comments are from illogical to just weird.

For America to heal this guy needs to be escorted from the building.

