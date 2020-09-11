https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/watch-emotional-trump-says-you-dont-wanna-see-me-cry-ill-cry-after-moving-we-love-you-chants-in-michigan/
The President of the United States was in Freeland, Michigan on Thursday evening, delivering a speech when another impromptu “we love you” chant broke out amongst the crowd. The President was visibly moved by the moment.
President Trump commented, after a similar chant broke out in Winston-Salem, North Carolina:
“Thank you. Don’t say that I’ll start to cry and that wouldn’t be good for my image. That wouldn’t be good for my image. You don’t want to see me cry! I’ll start to cry… this happened the other day”.