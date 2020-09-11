https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/dads-arrest-exposes-support-network-behind-alleged-honor-killers/

(INVESTIGATIVE PROJECT) The FBI-led Dallas Violent Crimes Task Force captured Yaser Abdel Said Aug. 26, 12 years after he allegedly murdered his two teenage daughters in 2008. Yaser’s son and brother, Yassein and Islam Said, were also arrested for “harboring a dangerous fugitive.”

Yaser Said’s daughters, Amina and Sarah, were two beautiful, lively, and academically ambitious American girls, growing up in Irving and Lewisville, suburbs of Dallas. According to Texas relatives, their Egyptian-born father, Yaser, physically, sexually, and psychologically abused the girls starting when they were around 8 and 9. He routinely monitored and stalked them and threatened their lives. Their mother, Texas-born Patricia (“Tissie”) Said, denied Yaser’s violence. She also persuaded her daughters to recant their accusations of sexual abuse since “Daddy would have to go to jail.”

