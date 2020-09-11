https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/dallas-police-chief-resigns-over-police-protest-backlash/

DALLAS, TX –Dallas, Texas City Manager TC Broadnax announced the resignation of Police Chief U Renee Hall, the first black woman Police Chief in Dallas on September 8th. Her resignation will take effect on November 10th. In a press release, the city wrote:

“Dallas City Manager TC Broadnax has accepted Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall’s letter of resignation effective November 10, 2020. City Manager Broadnax has alerted members of the Dallas City Council and Chief Hall has notified her Command Staff.

Hall found herself in conflict with city leadership after a recent rise in violent crime that she was unable to bring under control. In addition, the City Council was unhappy with how the Police Department responded to protests and civil unrest following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Council cited that the after-action report in which Hall had submitted noted several issues with communication and organization of the response to the protests. Council believes this is part of the reason the department arrested over 600 people and used less-lethal crowd control measures on the Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge on June 1st.

City Council felt that the after-action report was not submitted in a timely manner and did not have enough details for them to make an informed opinion. They also felt that her report showed the police in too favorable of a light.

Dallas Councilman Adam McGough, who is the chairman of the public safety committee, authored a memo on August 11th with is complaints. The memo said:

“I am deeply concerned about the inexplicable use of excessive force in several circumstances and lack of requisite planning and strategies to keep our community and protesters safe. These actions must be further investigated and there must be appropriate accountability.”

Whether or not there was truly excessive force used by members of the Dallas Police Department in bringing calm back to the chaos caused by the protests remains to be seen.

McGough gives no specific example of his claims of excessive force and may not be aware in the slightest of what must be done to stop unlawful rioting. Especially ones in which turn violent and have rocks thrown at police officers.

In addition to McGough’s concerns, the Office of Community Police Oversight Committee is reviewing 50 complaints from protesters claiming there was excessive force used during the police response of the protests from May 29th to June 1st.

However, in searching for details on those complaints in the after-action report, McGough alleges there is little information regarding them.

Dallas Police chief Hall spoke with a protestor. Tells them to stay off the streets and not hit police vehicles. @dallasnews pic.twitter.com/dKWlrprLQH — Obed Manuel 🌟🌮 (@obedmanuel) May 30, 2020

Dallas Councilman Adam Bazaldua told the Observer on September 8th:

“I wish her [Hall] well in her next endeavors. I believe she came in at a pivotal time in our city and was a vital and welcome change. I appreciate her leadership while she was here.”

Fellow Councilman Omar Narvaez said:

“I am thankful to Chief Hall for her collaboration with community members across Dallas and wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”

Hall, in her resignation letter writes in part:

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity you gave me to serve the residents of Dallas. We have accomplished so much by standing together in support of community policing and changing the ways our officers perform their duties in 2020…

“I am proud that this department has not only coped with an unthinkable series of events, but we have also managed to implement critical reforms that were clearly needed for the Dallas Police Department to meet our 21st Century Policing goals…

“Over the last few months, I have received a number of inquiries about future career opportunities. As you can imagine, for many reasons, I must keep my next career step confidential.”

She’s not the only leader in law enforcement to resign on Tuesday:

ROCHESTER, NY- The chief and deputy chief of the Rochester police department have both announced their retirements from the police force.

According to reports, Police Chief La’Ron Singletary was appointed chief back in April 2019 and leaves the department with 22 years of service.

Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito, who has been overseeing the department’s operations bureau leaves the department with 34 years of service. He said:

“It has also been my honor to serve this community through these many years; a community I was born and raised in and deeply love.”

Allegedly, Mayor Lovely Warren has been questioning Singletary’s leadership following the March 30th death of Daniel Prude.

Warren claims that Singletary told her Prude died from a drug overdose and that he did not inform her of the officers’ actions until August.

In a news release, Singletary said that his actions have been mischaracterized. He said:

“As a man of integrity, I will not sit idle by while outside entities attempt to destroy my character. The events over the past week are an attempt to destroy my character and integrity. The members of the Rochester Police Department and the Great Rochester Community know my reputation and know what I stand for.”

In his own, separate announcement, Morabito said that he was honored to serve on the police force and that he never regretted that decision. During a scheduled briefing, Mayor Warren announced the news to the Rochester City Council:

“As you all know, this has been very challenging times for the city of Rochester and the chief was not asked to give his resignation because I do believe that he’s given you his very best and with some information that was brought to light today that I had not previously seen before and that the chief has felt that his career and integrity has been challenged.”

She added:

“He has dedicated 20 years to this city and the citizens of Rochester and feels that the events that have happened were not done in a way that, you know, could’ve been handled differently, but he didn’t, in any way, try to cover this up.”

Warren said that it is unclear if the retirements are effective immediately. She said:

“If that retirement is effective immediately, then we will have to find that interim chief and whoever that interim chief would be would step up and lead the department at this time. I do know that is going to be difficult at this time.”

Mayor Lovely Warren informed the Rochester City Council that in addition to Singletary, the entire command staff announced its retirement today. She noted that none of the police brass were asked to resign. https://t.co/Oc1ZOB89LF via @gatewaypundit — Troy Williams (@troydwilliams67) September 8, 2020

Singletary appeared briefly at a community gathering a few days prior to his retirement announcement where allegedly he was confronted by some protesters who kept calling him, “the enemy.” When he announced his retirement he said:

“Today, after 20 years of dedicated service to the Rochester Police Department and the Rochester community, I announce my retirement from the Rochester Police Department. For the past two decades, I have served this community with honor, pride, and the highest integrity.”

He added:

“The mischaracterization and the politicization of the actions that I took after being informed of Mr. Prude’s death is not based on facts and is not what I stand for.”

He said:

“I would like to thank the men and women of the Rochester Police Department as well as the Rochester Community for allowing me the honor of serving as your Chief and fulfilling a lifelong dream. I look forward to continuing to serve our community in my next chapter.”

ABC News reported that Singletary’s retirement will be effective September 29th. According to City Council President Loretta Scott, there is no blueprint for how the city moves forward following the retirements of the command staff. She said:

“It was unexpected. I didn’t know that was going to happen. I don’t know if blindside is the right word, but yeah, right. This was supposed to be a briefing to talk about how the police handled the protests.”

In addition to Singletary and Morabito, Commander Fabian Rivera also announced his retirement. Deputy Chief Mark Simmons and Commander Henry Favor each left the command staff to return to their previous ranks of lieutenant.

Seattle, Washington – It seems that everyone has their proverbial breaking point or moment of surrender, and one of the most important figures within the Seattle Police Department is said to be resigning.

SPD Chief Carmen Best is said to be ending her career with the SPD after 28 years with the department.

In an email said to have been from Chief Best that was sent to the roughly 1,400 officers with the SPD, she stated the following about her planned resignation:

“This was a difficult decision for me, but when it’s time, it’s time.”

The infamous Seattle City Council had pushed through a vote to cut the SPD budget for the remainder of the year by about $3 million in a 7-to-1 vote. Unsurprisingly, the only person who voted against the motion was Kshama Sawant – because it didn’t go far enough into cutting the budget:

“It completely fails to defund the police by 50%, as six of the eight council members had promised to support and carries out a major austerity program on behalf of big business.”

However, the Minneapolis Charter Commission had already blocked the controversial 50% defunding option from being present on the November ballots earlier in August.

Yet, this newly passed budget cut by the City Council will see roughly 100 police officers laid off and cuts to the SWAT team, Navigation team, and the Chief’s own salary.

Chief Best has been a strong voice in the opposition against the City Council’s knee-jerk reactions to protests which seemingly on represents a minority of what Seattle really wants done with the SPD.

Not to mention, there’s already been studies that show the SPD couldn’t possibly see the remainder of 2020’s budget be reduced by 50% anyway.

In the email addressed to members of the SPD, Chief Best stated the following:

“I wanted to notify you that I will be retiring from the Seattle Police Department, effective September 2nd, 2020. I wanted you to hear this from me, but some media have reached this conclusion on their own.”

Later on in the email, Chief Best also revealed who her successor would be:

“Mayor Durkan has appointed Deputy Chief Adrian Diaz as the interim Chief of Police. Chief Diaz shares my commitment to this department and has the trust of the community.”

Acknowledging her long career within the department, Chief Best reflected on how much she appreciated the time she had with the department and the officers within it:

“After more than 28 years, I am so thankful for the time I spent at SPD. You are my family. You will always be in my heart. We have had tough times before and come out better on the other side. I am glad I pushed through each of those tough times with you.”

Not long after Chief Best sent the email out to those within the SPD, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan also emailed members from the SPD confirming Chief Best’s retirement:

“I wanted to follow up on the Chief’s note announcing her retirement from the Seattle Police Department. Know that while I understand the Chief’s reasons, I accepted her decision with a very heavy heart.”

Mayor Durkan noted some of the accomplishments attributed to Chief Best since her appointment in that role in 2018:

“She led the department toward a dramatic reduction in use of force against people in crisis as well as a decreased major crime rate in 2019. In addition, she hired more diverse officers to reflect the community, and in 2019, the department hired its most diverse class in recent memory at 39 percent people of color.”

In Mayor Durkan’s email, she also noted that the ongoing public debate and protests against police officers have been a hardship against those who don the uniform:

“I know that this necessary public debate is personal for you, and that it affects not just your jobs. It impacts your families and the pride you have in serving the public. I also know it seems like the real strides SPD has made in recent years are going unrecognized.”

Still, much like Chief Best stated, Mayor Durkan feels as though the newly announced Deputy Chief, Adrian Diaz, will be able to handle the upcoming hurdles for the SPD.

It’s unclear what this move will translate to in the long run from a public relations perspective, but it’s possible that the City Council may have run off what was perhaps one of the best mediating voices within the community and the SPD overall.

