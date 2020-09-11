https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/11/did-he-say-balls-ted-cruz-uses-trevor-noahs-outrage-over-gender-reveal-parties-to-drop-liberal-men-annnd-were-officially-dead/

Would appear ‘comedian’ Trevor Noah is super offended by gender reveal parties because the child in question hasn’t chosen their gender yet.

We sort of hope this is a joke BUT considering the state of the Left in 2020, he could totally be serious.

Comedian Trevor Noah Offended By Gender Reveal Parties: Child Hasn’t Picked Gender Yet https://t.co/oNcNRmUkyQ pic.twitter.com/9yHiXwseB7 — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 11, 2020

Enter Sen. Ted Cruz with the takedown.

A fair point. Many liberal males never grow balls…. https://t.co/FhHmIPFUpJ — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 11, 2020

We had to double and triple-check that this was really Ted’s account … and YUP.

He made a joke about testicles.

Heh.

“Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.” — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) September 11, 2020

But many of their females do! — Phil (@philllosoraptor) September 11, 2020

I just love you! Thank you for making my Friday! — Shiera Smiley (@shiera_smiley) September 11, 2020

No politician ever before has spoke more thruth than this tweet right here😂 — Gavin Thompson (@ImGavinThompson) September 11, 2020

We only had to wait until 2020 for politicians to get THIS honest.

Heh.

#MERICA

***

