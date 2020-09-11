https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/09/11/did-he-say-balls-ted-cruz-uses-trevor-noahs-outrage-over-gender-reveal-parties-to-drop-liberal-men-annnd-were-officially-dead/
Would appear ‘comedian’ Trevor Noah is super offended by gender reveal parties because the child in question hasn’t chosen their gender yet.
We sort of hope this is a joke BUT considering the state of the Left in 2020, he could totally be serious.
Comedian Trevor Noah Offended By Gender Reveal Parties: Child Hasn’t Picked Gender Yet https://t.co/oNcNRmUkyQ pic.twitter.com/9yHiXwseB7
— The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 11, 2020
Enter Sen. Ted Cruz with the takedown.
A fair point. Many liberal males never grow balls…. https://t.co/FhHmIPFUpJ
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 11, 2020
We had to double and triple-check that this was really Ted’s account … and YUP.
He made a joke about testicles.
Heh.
“Thanks for coming to my Ted Talk.”
— Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) September 11, 2020
But many of their females do!
— Phil (@philllosoraptor) September 11, 2020
— Lady Stevie 🗡🗡🗡 (@StevieRenee3) September 11, 2020
I just love you! Thank you for making my Friday!
— Shiera Smiley (@shiera_smiley) September 11, 2020
OOoooohhhhhh… pic.twitter.com/VoSvvUkUiP
— NewportBluesTraveler (@headypopper) September 11, 2020
No politician ever before has spoke more thruth than this tweet right here😂
— Gavin Thompson (@ImGavinThompson) September 11, 2020
We only had to wait until 2020 for politicians to get THIS honest.
Heh.
#MERICA
***
