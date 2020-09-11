http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/V8Y0wSfZ0Xo/

A member of the Swedish Parliament has nominated the United States under President Donald Trump for a second Nobel Prize in honor of work in Kosovo and Serbia.

The nomination was announced by Magnus Jacobson a member of the Swedish Parliament for the Christian Democrats party.

“I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House,” he wrote in English on Twitter. “Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace.”

Jacobson shared his official letter nominating the president for the honor.

I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House. Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace. pic.twitter.com/XuhkLbHZAV — Magnus Jacobsson (@magnusjacobsson) September 11, 2020

Heads of State or political figures can nominate individuals for the prize as well as foreign policy institutions and past winners of the Nobel prize.

A five-person Nobel Committee appointed by the Norwegian Parliament chooses the winner from the submitted nominations.

The news was celebrated by former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, who helped shepherd the economic normalization agreement as a special envoy between the two countries.

“Donald Trump nominated for a SECOND Nobel Peace Prize for historic Kosovo-Serbia Agreement,” Grenell wrote.

On Wednesday, Norwegian politician Christian Tybring-Gjedde also nominated Trump for his work in facilitating a peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, as Breitbart News reported.

“For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other peace prize nominees,” he said in an interview on Fox News.

“This is a hard-earned and well-deserved honor for this president,” White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Wednesday. “Career politicians merely talk about the kind of results that this president has achieved on the world stage.”

In 2018, Tybring-Gjedde also nominated Trump for the Nobel prize for his work to bring peace between North and South Korea.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

