A top aide to U.S. Attorney John Durham has reportedly resigned from the Justice Department's probe into the origins of the Russia investigation amid worries over political pressure from Attorney General William Barr.

Federal prosecutor Nora Dannehy, who has worked with Durham for decades, resigned Thursday evening, sources told the Hartford Courant in a story published Friday. Her resignation email did not include mention of political pressure.

Dannehy, whom sources told the Courant is not a supporter of President Trump Donald John TrumpWarren: I feel ‘deep down fury’ that Trump downplayed pandemic NYT reporter removed from Trump rally in Michigan Trump says he didn’t share classified information following Woodward book MORE, was reportedly conflicted between politics and loyalty to Durham, a longtime colleague. The career prosecutor has led high-profile investigations into leaders such as former Connecticut Gov. John G. Rowland (R).

Barr appointed Durham to lead the investigation into the origins of the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and any potential links to the Trump campaign. Colleagues of Dannehy told the Courant that Barr is pushing Durham to produce more results before the November election.

The Durham investigation produced its first public result in August with the arrest of former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who pleaded guilty to falsifying a document to justify surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser as part of the 2016 investigation.

The Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

