Former Pennsylvania Gov. Ed Rendell told Newsmax TV that the passengers on Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania were all “American heroes.”

“They were all American heroes. They were the first casualties in the war against terrorism. And what they did was spectacular, absolutely spectacular, to do it the way they did and take the steps they took,” Rendell told Friday’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “They probably could have saved the [U.S.] Capitol, they could have saved the White House. Who knows what they saved? But they certainly saved a whole lot of lives.”

“I was in Chicago the night before, and I took a 6 a.m. flight back from Chicago,” Rendell said. “The pilot came on as we were approaching Philadelphia and told us a plane had hit the World Trade Center in New York.”

“By the time we landed, the pilot then announced a second plane had hit, and then we knew it was terrorism,” Rendell said. “I was shocked. And I walked through the airport … and the Pentagon was hit. So I quickly went into the office, and by the time I got to the office, we heard that Shanksville got hit.”

In reference to Flight 93 that crashed in Shanksville, Rendell has a special memory of the lives lost on that plane.

The hijackers who took over Flight 93 were reportedly targeting the White House or the U.S. Capitol before passengers struggled with terrorists on board. The plane ultimately crashed in an open field in Shanksville. Many believe that tragic ending, however, ultimately saved the lives of others.

“I became governor the next year. I said in the first speech I gave … ‘None of the forty [passengers on the flight] were from Pennsylvania, but when they died they were all Pennsylvanians,” Rendell said.

