Fifty-one percent of likely voters in the battleground state of Wisconsin favor Joe Biden, compared to 44% who back President Donald Trump, according to a new Emerson College poll.

Here are how the Wisconsin poll results, released Thursday, break down:

52% of voters under 50 favor Biden, while 41% support Trump.

49% of voters over 50 support Biden, compared to 47% who favor Trump.

61% of those planning to vote in-person support Trump, while 32% back Biden.

92% say they will definitely vote for the candidate they currently favor, and 8% say they may change their mind before Election Day.

44% approve of the job Trump is doing as president, while 52% disapprove.

The poll, conducted Sept. 6-8, surveyed 823 likely voters in Wisconsin. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

