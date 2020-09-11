https://davidharrisjr.com/kari/video-eyewitness-account-family-fled-deadly-fires-at-detroit-lake-in-oregon-arson-suspected/

Video of a man fleeing a fire drenched area with wife and daughter in a car, went viral this week showing a frightening escape, while the family talks about the heat and what they are seeing.

“I can feel the heat, can you feel the heat?” the man asked. “Oh my God it is so hot,” the woman answered. “It’s so- so hot,” the young girl answers, as the car is driving thru the area and the video camera swings around to capture the destruction.

As of Friday, local authorities reported that More than 10% of Oregon‘s population has been evacuated due to fires. That’s 500,000 people evacuated.

A woman who claimed to be the sister of the man driving posted the video on Twitter. She described the situation.

“My brother is a farmer and pays close attention to fires, and the weather is general. They literally live their lives by it. No one predicted this fire would spread so far/fast,” Nicole Funke said.

“There was no fire anywhere near them when they went camping. But high winds pushed it toward them, traveling 75 miles in a few hours. Which is unheard of here. The video is from an area they passed through headed home after evacuating their campsite. Their campsite was not on fire,” she said.

Portland police had asked very nicely for rioters to not set things on fire and make things worse:

We ask you to demonstrate peacefully and without the use of fire. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) September 9, 2020

On Tuesday, authorities declared a state of emergency in Marion County, Oregon.

FOX 12 on Tuesday evening spoke with some people who were forced to leave the area, including Zach Warden, who has lived in the area all of his life. Warden says he took whatever he could and left as fast as he could.

“That fire got so dang huge that it was so scary, that we just went for it,” Warden said.

Warden took photos as the wall of fire crept over the hill near Detroit Lake on Monday night and into Tuesday morning. He described the drive out of town on Highway 22 as “extremely dangerous”.

“When we were approaching Mill City, you could see fire coming off the hill on the right and jumping the road to the left,” Warden said. “The trees were on fire on both sides of the road.”

This is his video:

This video just breaks my heart. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies shared this with us of the scene in Mill City. pic.twitter.com/f4aZVr7CQL — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 8, 2020

The cause of the fires is being investigated as arson, according to a local reporter.

Law enforcement sources telling me Oregon State Police & Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office received information that people are calling 911 to report that some people with out-of-state plates are attempting to light gasoline canisters on fire. This is being investigated. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 10, 2020

Another journalist, Michael Tracey reported on Twitter, “One of the massive fires in Oregon, which already destroyed at least two towns, is suspected to have been started deliberately… and this just happened to coincide with several other massive (naturally-caused) fires all throughout the West Coast? Odd.”

Radical far-left Democrat Governor Kate Brown is pushing “climate change” as a cause for the fires that are destroying her state.

I wish the 2020 wildfires were an anomaly – but this will not be a one-time event. Unfortunately, it is a bellwether of the future. We are seeing the devastating effects of climate change in Oregon, on the entire West Coast, and throughout the world.https://t.co/sMiXOG4rvL — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) September 10, 2020

Brown, who said she has students fighting the fire, and she said that fires in Clackamas county merged, and Portland is “on alert”. The Oregon Convention Center is open for evacuees and ppl with RVs. Salem-area fires are expected to merge Brown told people and said that evacuations in the Portland metro area is possible.

The fires are devastating an already embattled State.

More than 80,000 Oregonians have evacuated so far, with evacuations ongoing. If you’re advised to evacuate, do so immediately. You may not get a second chance.

Please visit https://t.co/iBY95WPQwV for the latest updates in your community. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) September 10, 2020

