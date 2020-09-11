https://amgreatness.com/2020/09/11/far-left-judges-demand-that-illegal-aliens-be-counted-in-the-census/

A federal three-judge panel ordered that the Trump Administration be required to count illegal aliens in the 2020 United States Census even though they are not citizens, according to The Hill.

The ruling came from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, which has been notorious for numerous politically-motivated rulings against President Donald Trump. The action was in response to President Trump’s recently-announced intentions to make sure that illegals were not counted in the census, so that representation in Congress and electorally would be based solely on American citizens.

The panel’s 86-page ruling falsely claimed that the government has a “constitutional responsibility to count the whole number of persons in each State,” even if some are not there legally, and said that “the merits of the parties’ dispute are not particularly close or complicated.” The judges even went so far as to falsely claim that President Trump was attempting to “substitute his own view of what is most consonant with the principles of representative democracy for the view that Congress already chose.”

The far-left Attorney General of New York, Letitia James (D-N.Y.), called the ruling “a major victory,” and falsely accused President Trump of attempting to “hinder, impair, and prejudice an accurate census and the subsequent apportionment.” In a similar statement by the far-left American Civil Liberties Union, a spokesman said that the ruling was “a huge victory for voting rights and for immigrants’ rights,” even though illegal aliens technically have no rights under U.S. law.

While the Trump Administration has substantially increased its efforts to deport many illegals around the country, it has tried to deal with the problem of illegals who are still here by curbing their ability to disproportionately impact population totals and subsequent apportionment of the number of seats in the House of Representative for each state.

