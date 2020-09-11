https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/fauci-responds-woodward-reporting-trump-dont-recall/

(NEW YORK POST) Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday shot down journalist Bob Woodward’s reporting that he once said President Trump was “unfocused in meetings” and that “his sole purpose is to get re-elected” — saying he doesn’t “recall that at all.”

Fauci, the administration’s top infectious diseases expert, was quoted in Woodward’s new book, “Rage,” as disparaging the president’s “rudderless” leadership and saying his “attention span is like a minus number.”

“If you notice, it was ‘others’ who have said that. You should ask ‘others.’ I don’t recall that at all,” Fauci told Fox News correspondent John Roberts.

