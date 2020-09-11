https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/fbi-says-antifa-not-responsible-setting-wildfires-oregon/

Detour at Hwy 22 in Oregon

The FBI on Friday released a statement addressing viral ‘online rumors’ that political groups like Antifa are setting fires in Oregon.

“FBI Portland and local law enforcement agencies have been receiving reports that extremists are responsible for setting wildfires in Oregon. With our state and local partners, the FBI has investigated several such reports and found them to be untrue. Conspiracy theories and misinformation take valuable resources away local fire and police agencies working around the clock to bring these fires under control. Please help our entire community by only sharing validated information from official sources.” – the FBI said in a statement.

Police in Oregon, Washington and California have tied 5 different fires to arson.

On Wednesday evening a Washington man named Jeffrey Acord called 911 to report a fire on the side of SR-167 near Pallyup, Washington.

After calling the police, Mr. Acord then set to live streaming himself to his Facebook Page. The video was later posted to YouTube. During the video you can see the police question Acord and after a period of time, the video ends as they arrest him for Reckless Burning 2nd Degree.

Jeff Acord was seen with a lighter in his hand walking on the highway earlier in the day in Sumner. According to Q13FOX — The Sumner Grade Fire in Sumner and Bonney Lake has burned more than 800 acres and was 20 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

He was later arrested for setting the fire.

He was live-streaming on Facebook when he was arrested!

A Portland dentist posted video warning her followers that her friends are seeing Antifa terrorists lighting fires in Oregon.

