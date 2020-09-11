https://www.hollywoodintoto.com/obamagate-movie-cain-swanson-mcaleer/

Phelim McAleer isn’t sitting out this election cycle.

The right-leaning provocateur just announced a new project, one capturing a story the corporate press refuses to acknowledge.

Enter “ObamaGate: The Movie.”

Anyone following respectable, right of center news outlets understands the gravitas of the phrase. How could the Obama administration not have realized the layers, and layers, of deceit that went into the Russia collusion hoax?

Remember the Steele Dossier, a now hopelessly discredited document that started the entire affair?

What did Team Obama know … and when did they know it?

Reporters aren’t the least bit curious about that thread. McAleer is, though, as well as his film’s co-stars Dean Cain and Kristy Swanson.

They’re collectively calling it “the biggest political scandal in recent history.”

The upcoming film, to debut later this month, uses Verbatim Theater to tell its story. That means original sources like court testimony, texts and other apolitical material that makes the story more credible and harder to deny.

“Where Hollywood relies on fiction, our film will only be composed of the REAL words of these Deep State operatives,” the press release announcing the film says.

RELATED: Hollywood Resistance Can’t Quit the Russian Collusion Hoax

McAleer’s marketing team notes that Showtime is funneling more than $80 million into the marketing and production of “The Comey Rule,” which by every media account is a baldly one-sided look at Russian collusion through the eyes of former FBI Director James Comey.

That’s in addition to a crush of new TV shows, movies and documentaries all designed to eliminate President Trump’s re-election chances.

“ObamaGate” offers something different.

James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and John Brennan — these former government officials must be held accountable for their actions and the best way to ensure that happens is by telling their story of corruption for the whole world to see.

McAleer’s team, which previously delivered “FrackNation,” “Gosnell” and “FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers,” seeks $150,000 before Oct. 1 to make the project a reality.

Cain and Swanson will reprise their “FBI Lovebirds” roles in “ObamaGate: The Movie,” playing Lisa Page and Peter Strzok once more. Actor John James of “Dynasty” fame will play Comey.

Photo by Gage Skidmore on Foter.com / CC BY-SA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

